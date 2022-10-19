Liam Livingstone keen to play a part in England’s T20 World Cup bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Livingstone keen to play a part in England’s T20 World Cup bid

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 12.01pm Updated: October 19 2022, 3.52pm
Liam Livingstone hopes to be in England’s XI against Afghanistan this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liam Livingstone hopes to be in England's XI against Afghanistan this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liam Livingstone believes he has done everything possible to be available for England’s opening match at the T20 World Cup, although his efforts have been hampered by their hectic build-up.

The all-rounder faced around three months on the sidelines after suffering significant ligament damage to his left ankle when stumbling over a kerb while he was out for breakfast in late August.

He was ruled out of the latter stages of The Hundred and England’s white-ball series wins in Pakistan and Australia but, seven weeks on, he is in consideration to face Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

Liam Livingstone holds the record for the fastest England century (Adam Davy/PA)
Liam Livingstone holds the record for the fastest England century (Adam Davy/PA)

However, having linked up with England in Australia a couple of weeks ago, he has had to take extra precautions during a cycle of flights from Perth to Canberra to Brisbane, then back to Perth.

He explained: “There’s only so far you can push it before it swells up and knocks you back a couple of days. Flying hasn’t made it the easiest. I have to compress it every time I fly.

“It’s just the physios wrapping it up in bandages just so it doesn’t swell up. The swelling’s what limits my range of movement, which makes it a little more painful to train on.

“So I’ll be pretty much training every morning and icing all afternoon. It’s been niggly but there’s a World Cup for England to play for so all the boring days are worth it.

“I’ve done everything I can to make sure I’m fit and available for Saturday. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at and we’ve still got another few days before the first game.”

England have played 10 competitive matches in the last month so there was some consternation at having to play a low-key World Cup warm-up in Brisbane on Monday before a cross-country flight to Perth.

Their mood would hardly have improved as Reece Topley was ruled out of the tournament with a left ankle injury of his own during fielding drills ahead of England’s six-wicket win over Pakistan.

However, Livingstone, who holds the record for the fastest century by an England batter off 42 balls, made his comeback, taking a tidy one for eight from two overs before blazing 28 from 16 deliveries.

One of his two sixes landed on the Gabba roof, underlining his status as one of the cleanest and biggest hitters, but there was a minor alarm in his innings when he tripped over while turning around.

“I didn’t really want to go hell for leather,” he said. “I pretty much played at 90 per cent. I just wanted to make sure I got back to cricket and got through my bowling, which has been my main worry.

Livingstone tripped while running during his innings on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Livingstone tripped while running during his innings on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“My batting’s been fine since pretty much when I started back to cricket, the turning and stuff was going to be difficult, so to have a slip on it and to feel all right is a bit of a confidence booster.

“I’ve still got some work batting-wise but I’m close to where I want to be.”

While he seems to be in a shootout with Harry Brook for a middle-order spot this weekend, England may adopt caution with Livingstone considering he has only just returned and their healthy batting resources.

“I haven’t looked at it,” Livingstone added when asked whether he is competing with Brook for a place in England’s XI.

“Brooky is a phenomenal player and everybody is happy he’s come into this squad and added a lot of value.

“We’ve got a lot of talent in our team, a lot of match-winners, and whatever combination we go with everybody will be putting their best foot forward to win World Cup games for England.”

