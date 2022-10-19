Kenny Tete set to miss Fulham’s clash with Aston Villa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham are expected to be without Kenny Tete for the visit of Aston Villa.

The full-back has had a number of setbacks in his recovery from injury and is not expected to be fit enough to feature on Thursday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to be fully fit despite saying he was in pain during Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, while Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon remain out with injuries.

Cameron Archer is expected to be in Aston Villa’s squad for the trip to Craven Cottage.

The striker has recovered from a bug and is likely to be the only addition from Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Lucas Digne (stress fracture), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) and Diego Carlos (Achilles) are all out.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, De Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Cairney, Palhinha, James, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic, Vinicius, Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Tosin, Harris, Godo.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Konsa, Cash, Mings, Chambers, Young, Bednarek, Dendoncker, McGinn, Sanson, Luiz, Nakamba, Coutinho, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey, Ings, Archer.