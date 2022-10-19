Wolves make QPR boss Michael Beale their number one target By Press Association October 19 2022, 3.47pm Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale is a target for Wolves. (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up QPR boss Michael Beale is Wolves’ top choice to replace Bruno Lage. The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management and Wolves are now expected to make a move, the PA news agency understands. They are hopeful of having Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before joining QPR in the summer, in place for Sunday’s visit of Leicester. Michael Beale was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA) Beale is still due to take control of QPR for Wednesday night’s visit of Cardiff. Rangers are sixth in the Sky Bet Championship, a point adrift of the top two. Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was a surprise contender, but Wolves did not progress with any interest, while ex-coach Rob Edwards and former Lyon boss Peter Bosz have also been spoken to. Under-18 boss Steve Davis has been in caretaker charge since the dismissal of Lage earlier this month. Wolves lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Tuesday to leave them 17th in the Premier League. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Rory McIlroy sets sights on reaching world number one spot for ninth time Jesse Marsch interrupted as Wayne Rooney remembers – Wednesday’s sporting social It gets heated – Mikel Arteta knows he has responsibility to behave on touchline These things happen! – Eilish McColgan brushes off Great Scottish Run blunder Jonny Evans ruled out of Leicester’s clash with Leeds Jesse Marsch backs Patrick Bamford to come good for Leeds Wayne Pivac admits Wales need to raise their level to compete with All Blacks Finn Russell left out of Scotland squad as Jamie Ritchie takes over captaincy Atmosphere at Man City player Benjamin Mendy’s party was ‘weird’, court is told Kenny Tete set to miss Fulham’s clash with Aston Villa Most Read 1 Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder 2 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household… 6 3 Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families… 4 Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation 5 Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school 6 Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee 7 Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move… 8 Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show 9 St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash… 10 Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer More from The Courier Student who spent 14 years in refugee camp thanks Dundee University for sanctuary Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'… RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a… Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending… Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit? Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's… Editor's Picks Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder Paedophile who sent naked pic to ‘13-year-old girl’ snared by hunters in Fife Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit? Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth Man arrested over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee vaccine centre EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at ‘graduation’ ceremony Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing 4 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 5 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 6 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 7 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 8 4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy 9 MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well 10 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and Angus