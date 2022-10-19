Wolves make QPR boss Michael Beale their number one target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wolves make QPR boss Michael Beale their number one target

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 3.47pm
Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale is a target for Wolves. (Nigel French/PA)
Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale is a target for Wolves. (Nigel French/PA)

QPR boss Michael Beale is Wolves’ top choice to replace Bruno Lage.

The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management and Wolves are now expected to make a move, the PA news agency understands.

They are hopeful of having Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before joining QPR in the summer, in place for Sunday’s visit of Leicester.

Michael Beale was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa
Michael Beale was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Beale is still due to take control of QPR for Wednesday night’s visit of Cardiff. Rangers are sixth in the Sky Bet Championship, a point adrift of the top two.

Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was a surprise contender, but Wolves did not progress with any interest, while ex-coach Rob Edwards and former Lyon boss Peter Bosz have also been spoken to.

Under-18 boss Steve Davis has been in caretaker charge since the dismissal of Lage earlier this month. Wolves lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Tuesday to leave them 17th in the Premier League.

