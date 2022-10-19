Wayne Pivac admits Wales need to raise their level to compete with All Blacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wayne Pivac admits Wales need to raise their level to compete with All Blacks

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 4.04pm
Wayne Pivac knows his side face a huge task against New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)
Wayne Pivac knows his side face a huge task against New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)

Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes that New Zealand’s blistering finish to the Rugby Championship makes them a “dangerous animal” ahead of their northern hemisphere tour.

The All Blacks will arrive on European soil next month after dropping to fourth place in rugby union’s world rankings.

That was the direct result of a home Test series defeat against Ireland, followed by losing to South Africa before Argentina stunned them 25-18 in Christchurch.

Such a sequence of results put head coach Ian Foster under huge pressure but his players rode the storm, clinching the Rugby Championship title through successive victories over Argentina (53-3) and Australia twice (39-37 and 40-14).

Wales, Scotland and England are all on the All Blacks’ November agenda, beginning against Pivac’s team in Cardiff.

And New Zealand will bring with them a 32-Test unbeaten record at Wales’ expense, with 24 of those victories being by 15 points or more.

Wales have not toppled the All Blacks since December 1953. A seven-point defeat 13 years ago was the closest they have come to halting New Zealand’s monopoly.

Beauden Barrett
Beauden Barrett scores a try for New Zealand against Wales in 2021 (David Davies/PA)

“We have looked at that All Blacks versus Australia game,” Pivac said.

“The pace of the game – it was a different game to what we are playing at the moment.

“We’ve got a hell of an adjustment period in two weeks just to play with the intensity and the speed they play at.

“They put 40 points on Australia and 50 points on Argentina. I think since the changes they have made in their back-room staff and they’ve settled on a squad, it looks a pretty exciting squad to me.

Wales
Wales players after suffering a Six Nations home defeat against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Any team that can put 50 and 40 on those two sides are probably going to be a dangerous animal.”

After a poor Guinness Six Nations campaign last season which ended with a home defeat against Italy, Wales claimed a first victory over the Springboks in South Africa just over three months ago.

But they will need to go up another gear in their quest for what would be a statement success less than a year from the World Cup.

Pivac added: “I wanted to play them (New Zealand) in 2020, but Covid prevented that at a time where we were really keen.

“Last year, it was outside the (autumn Test) window so that played a factor and we had a lot missing with injuries.

“We love playing the All Blacks. It’s a fantastic game, there will be a sell-out crowd I have no doubt, and the atmosphere is going to be like it was pre-Covid with the bands and all the excitement.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I know the players are looking forward to it and it is an opportunity to create history.

“We were hell-bent on doing that in South Africa and we would love to create some history in that (New Zealand) match.”

