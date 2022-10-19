Jesse Marsch interrupted as Wayne Rooney remembers – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association October 19 2022, 6.13pm Jesse Marsch (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 19. Football Jesse Marsch was interrupted. 📞🤣 "Whose is that? Do you guys have a fine system?" pic.twitter.com/iQK4VfDsFM— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 19, 2022 Gary Neville was pleased with the success of The Overlap. 18 months ago we launched The Overlap !It was an idea we’d had and we just thought we’d go for it and the reaction has been fantastic . Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it so far and to all who have watched and enjoyed it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WXUBKdD9uH— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 19, 2022 Wayne Rooney remembered his Premier League debut, 20 years ago today. Time flies. 🤯💙 https://t.co/RQV9n3AWY1— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 19, 2022 "Remember the name… @WayneRooney!" 💫From @EvertonAcademy to the @premierleague – #OTD in 2002. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/hwOVvVadPc— Everton (@Everton) October 19, 2022 The Champions League and Arsenal turned the clock back. 🇦🇷 Leo Messi hit a hat-trick against Man City, on this day in 2016 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/EHPSBSnfTk— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 19, 2022 🗓 On this day in 2013…😍 One of the greatest team goals ever scored at the carpet🙌 @JackWilshere pic.twitter.com/S7l3CJ0Vwl— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 19, 2022 Alex Scott saw her name up in lights. Hello Leicester Square 👋🏾.. wow!!If you happen to be around the area today and see my big old face please please send me a photo.. I wanna see ya 🤓… pic.twitter.com/Na33rbnvdN— Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) October 19, 2022 Formula One Lando Norris, you’re not on your own there. I like dogs pic.twitter.com/nYL2c8Vfd5— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 18, 2022 Lewis Hamilton took in some NFL. First game being a part of this organization. Thanks for the warm welcome ❤️ @Broncos country, LET’S RIDE 🐎🏈 pic.twitter.com/cVI0pSq49e— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 18, 2022 It was a family affair for George Russell. Yesterday my parents visited @MercedesAMGF1 HQ for the first time. They've been part of my journey from the beginning and it's been a proper family effort along the way. This was their first time holding one of my F1 trophies and it makes me proud to see the smile on their faces. pic.twitter.com/tngkhMAts0— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 18, 2022 Happy 41st birthday. Happy birthday, @H_Kovalainen. 🙌🎂 pic.twitter.com/CN7kgDcEyT— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 19, 2022 Athletics Eilish McColgan took some disappointing news in her stride. Obviously disappointed with this news, but these things happen! Thankfully my British and European Record still stands from the Great Manchester 10K. So it's all good! 😊 https://t.co/KUmOjORD4O— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) October 19, 2022 