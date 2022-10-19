Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 8.55pm
Magda Eriksson says Chelsea have the belief they can reach the Champions League final again (Tim Goode/PA)
Magda Eriksson says Chelsea have the belief they can reach the Champions League final again (Tim Goode/PA)

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final.

Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness.

While Chelsea made a group-stage exit last season, it came after reaching the final the previous season, when Barcelona defeated them 4-0.

“Preparations have been really good and we are ready for this game,” Eriksson said.

“It is a tough game in a tough group. We are playing one of the best teams in France, and we will have to work hard for it.

“There are a handful of teams that can win the Champions League this season, and I count PSG as one of the teams that can do it.

“But I think our belief is really strong because we know we have it in us. We can reach a final because we have done it, and I think we have got better since.

“Believing is one thing, and doing is another. This year we really want to get the group stage right.

“We have to take it game by game, not think about a final, and it is important to get off to a good start tomorrow.

“I love these kind of games and challenges. Coming top of the group is the goal, which will be tough, but that is what we hope for.”

Denise Reddy
Denise Reddy and Paul Green have been in charge of Chelsea’s preparations (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Paul Green and Denise Reddy will oversee their second game at the helm, with Chelsea boss Emma Hayes recovering from an emergency hysterectomy she underwent earlier this month.

Kirby apart, Jelena Cankovic is not quite fully fit and Melanie Leupolz is on maternity leave.

Green said: “The processes haven’t really changed. It is very much business as usual.

“We miss Emma. She is getting better every day, and we need to get through this to make sure we are in a good position for when she gets back, whenever that will be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Erik Ten Hag, left, was crucial in Manchester United’s decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo, right, from club action this weekend (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
Tashan Oakley-Boothe, on loan from Stoke, has not been able to resume full training (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tashan Oakley-Boothe doubtful for Lincoln
Alex Hales believes Perth may be the best ground for England’s batters against Rashid Khan (Mark Kerton/PA)
Alex Hales tips Perth pitch to limit Rashid Khan impact in England opener
Sunderland defender Aji Alese has a ankle problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Aji Alese ruled out as Sunderland take on Burnley
Gavan Holohan was injured last week (Tim Goode/PA)
Gavan Holohan doubtful for Grimsby with calf and knee problems
Aiden O’Brien arrived at Shrewsbury from Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Aiden O’Brien hopes to feature again as Shrewsbury host Charlton
Rochdale boss Jim Bentley has injury concerns (Tim Goode/PA)
Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell remain sidelined for Rochdale
Gary O’Neil maintained he is content in his caretaker manager role at Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth
Harry Pickering could return for Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Harry Pickering could boost Blackburn for Birmingham battle
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has no fresh injury concerns (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Ipswich could have a familiar look when Derby come to town

Most Read

1
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
2
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup…
3
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business
4
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
5
Christopher Anderson was caught 'pinching a munchie' on CCTV.
Perth coffee shop raider who broke in to ‘pinch a munchie’ is jailed
6
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
7
Nicola Maxwell and Andy Briggs at Bannisters bagel bar, Crieff.
Meet the family behind new bagel bar bringing a taste of London’s East End…
8
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
9
Attacker Samantha Ellis.
Victim cut off part of own ear with kitchen knife after Hogmanay assault by…
10
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
2

More from The Courier

A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth
Magda Eriksson says Chelsea have the belief they can reach the Champions League final again (Tim Goode/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hotel hell and nightmare neighbour
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.
REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student's anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander's bumper Dundee University salary
Councillor Barratt made the call amid a Fife housing crisis
Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis
Halloween themed bakes to enjoy this year. Image: Shutterstock.
5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw…
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan and her two boys in the middle of a pumpkin patch.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bloomin' fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented