Raith add to Arbroath’s woes

Arbroath’s miserable start to their Scottish Championship campaign continued with a 1-0 home defeat against Raith Rovers.

Sam Stanton’s 41st-minute goal separated the sides as Ian Murray’s men took all three points at Gayfield Park.

The result leaves Arbroath three points adrift at the Championship basement with just one win from 11 games.

Raith, meanwhile, lie seventh, just two points behind Dundee in fourth.