Hull claim first away win of the season with impressive victory at Blackpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull leap-frogged opponents Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship table thanks to an impressive 3-1 away win.

The Tigers deservedly secured their first away success of the campaign, and a long-awaited first victory at this level at Bloomfield Road since way back in 1974.

A second win for caretaker boss Andy Dawson will also improve his chances of getting the Hull job permanently, while for opposite number Michael Appleton, his side dropped to within one place of the drop zone thanks to a first loss in four games.

It was a much-changed Blackpool side which started this clash after Dom Thompson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery were all suspended after being red-carded in the action-packed 3-3 draw at Sheffield United at the weekend.

However, Appleton’s men started positively and striker Gary Madine had a penalty shout waved away inside the first minute after he took a tumble in the Hull box.

Soon after, centre-back Rhys Williams headed inches over the top as the hosts continued to push for an early breakthrough before Hull then went close in the 23rd minute.

Dimitrios Pelkas played the ball neatly into the path of Ryan Longman, but he dragged a low strike wide from the edge of the Blackpool box.

The visitors were beginning to build some decent momentum, and they bagged a scrappy opening goal three minutes later.

Longman bundled home his first goal of the season from a yard out after the Blackpool back-line failed to clear Pelkas’s in-swinging corner-kick.

There was a swift reply from the Seasiders when, just past the half-hour mark, Kenny Dougall clinically swept home Theo Corbeanu’s cross at the far post to register his second goal in as many games.

Deep into first-half added time Hull bagged a dream goal to dramatically retake the lead.

Greg Docherty notched his first of the campaign, rifling home brilliantly from 25 yards after taking a neat touch from Ryan Woods.

Hull had a definite spring in their step in the early stages of the second period.

They almost made it 3-1 when Pelkas skipped easily past defender Callum Connolly before curling an effort just off target.

Greece international Pelkas then cheekily nut-megged Connolly before lashing over the top from a tight angle.

At the back, Hull were also keeping it tight as Blackpool were struggling to carve out a potential second leveller.

They threatened through Connolly with 16 minutes to go, but time was running out and Hull wrapped up their win with 11 minutes left.

This time, Regan Slater fired home from 20 yards, with the help of a deflection, after skipper Jacob Greaves’ initial effort was diverted into the midfielder’s path.