Holders Celtic to face Kilmarnock in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals By Press Association October 19 2022, 10.29pm Celtic beat Motherwell to set up a Hampden clash with Kilmarnock (Jane Barlow/PA)

Holders Celtic will face Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals. Rangers were drawn to face Aberdeen in the other tie after beating Dundee 1-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night. Celtic earlier eased past Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park and will take on a Killie side who reached the last four 24 hours earlier by beating Dundee United. Your confirmed #PremierSportsCup semi-final ties 🏆▪️ @RangersFC v @AberdeenFC▪️ @CelticFC v @KilmarnockFCFixtures will take place on the weekend of January 14/15 🏟️Full details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/EItm3NL0L2— SPFL (@spfl) October 19, 2022 The Ayrshire side have not been in the semi-finals since 2012, when they went on to beat Celtic in the final. Aberdeen beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to set up another Hampden clash with Rangers, who they beat in the semi-finals four years ago. The games will take place on January 14-15 next year. 