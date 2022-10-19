Holders Celtic to face Kilmarnock in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holders Celtic will face Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Rangers were drawn to face Aberdeen in the other tie after beating Dundee 1-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Celtic earlier eased past Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park and will take on a Killie side who reached the last four 24 hours earlier by beating Dundee United.

Your confirmed #PremierSportsCup semi-final ties 🏆 ▪️ @RangersFC v @AberdeenFC▪️ @CelticFC v @KilmarnockFC Fixtures will take place on the weekend of January 14/15 🏟️ Full details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/EItm3NL0L2 — SPFL (@spfl) October 19, 2022

The Ayrshire side have not been in the semi-finals since 2012, when they went on to beat Celtic in the final.

Aberdeen beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to set up another Hampden clash with Rangers, who they beat in the semi-finals four years ago.

The games will take place on January 14-15 next year.