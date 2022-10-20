On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 6.02am
Beth Tweddle also struck gold for Great Britain on the floor at the 2009 Gymnastics World Championships in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Beth Tweddle also struck gold for Great Britain on the floor at the 2009 Gymnastics World Championships in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

Beth Tweddle won Great Britain’s first world gymnastics championships gold medal when she claimed the uneven bars title in Aarhus, Denmark, on this day in 2006.

Tweddle, then 21, had fallen from the bars in the all-round section of the championships in the previous day’s events, but produced her best form when it mattered in the individual competition.

A score of 16.2 points saw her finish ahead of America’s reigning champion Anastasia Liukin with Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari taking bronze.

Great Britain’s Beth Tweddle competes on the floor during the 2009 Gymnastics World Championships
Beth Tweddle also took gold for Great Britain on the floor at the 2009 World Championships, held in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

“All my hard work has finally paid off,” said Tweddle, who 12 months previously had managed bronze behind Liukin.

“A lot of people told me it would come – but I didn’t think it ever actually would. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

An ankle injury meant Liukin could take part only in the bars competition, and Tweddle paid tribute to her rival.

“I didn’t know if I would win because I hadn’t seen Liukin’s routine, but I have seen her in training, and she was pretty spectacular,” Tweddle said to BBC Sport.

Liverpudlian Tweddle took world championship gold on the floor in 2009 at London’s O2 Arena and also won the uneven bars title again the following year.

After claiming an Olympics bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, Tweddle, a six-time European champion, retired from competitive action in August 2013.

