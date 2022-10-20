ECB urged to conduct in-depth review of historic abuse within cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

ECB urged to conduct in-depth review of historic abuse within cricket

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 11.03am
Cricket should reach out to survivors in the sport and undertake a “deep dive” into abuse, according to a football abuse survivor (Steven Paston/PA)
Cricket should reach out to survivors in the sport and undertake a “deep dive” into abuse, according to a football abuse survivor (Steven Paston/PA)

A support advocate for abuse survivors in football has called upon the cricket authorities to undertake a “deep dive” into historic abuse within the sport and learn from those with lived experience.

David, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was abused as a child by former Durham cricket coach Michael Strange.

David has told the PA news agency he believes it would be beneficial if the England and Wales Cricket Board commissioned an independent review of abuse, similar to the one led by Clive Sheldon QC in football following the scandal surrounding paedophile football coach Barry Bennell among others.

He also revealed he had received no contact from anyone at the ECB and Durham to offer support at any stage, even after Strange was sentenced for indecently assaulting him in early 2016.

Ian Ackley, left, pictured with the Prince of Wales at a Sporting Chance clinic
Ian Ackley, left, pictured with the Prince of Wales at a Sporting Chance clinic (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Ian Ackley, who waived his anonymity in 1994 to speak out about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Bennell, now works as a support advocate for other survivors of abuse at all levels of football, funded by the Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association.

He urged the ECB to act on David’s call and said: “They should embrace the notion of learning from those with lived experience to better understand where there have been failings and gaps in the system previously.

“The ECB could look at what we have learned so far (about abuse in sport) and use this as the foundation to springboard forwards from.

“Any review should not be given a framework that excludes looking at information that comes to light from any enquiry by narrowly defining what can be looked at, or what time frame it might apply to.

“I would suggest that a deep dive with free rein to look wherever, and relating to whenever, would be the most informative way forward.”

In all, Strange has been convicted on four separate occasions of abusing young players he was coaching at two clubs in the north east, and was most recently sentenced in January this year.

David was abused by Strange as a 14-year-old and is convinced there are others out there who have not yet come forward.

“At the time Strange was a trustworthy coach, a proven coach, someone who young cricketers did look up to, very knowledgeable,” David said.

“The publicity (from holding an inquiry) that could prompt someone to speak out is a better thing than not doing anything at all.

“Yes, it’s going to have negatives, but if there are any positives at all out there, it’s better to look for them than hide away the negatives.”

An ECB spokesperson said the governing body was “deeply disturbed” about what had happened to David, adding: “Following his arrest in 2005, the ECB imposed an interim suspension on Michael Strange from all cricket activity, and he was permanently disqualified from all cricket activity in April 2006.

“The ECB does not hold any information about the offences, which were dealt with by the police, for which Mr Strange was convicted post-2006 or of the identity of any victims.

“We are working with the statutory agencies to understand a detailed chronology in the intervening years to the extent those agencies are able to share information with us.”

The ECB is close to publishing a new Safeguarding Strategy which incorporates all the recommendations of the Sheldon Review, most of which were already implemented or in progress prior to the Sheldon Review being published.

Dino Nocivelli, a lawyer who has worked with abuse survivors within sport, tweeted: “I fully support this call (for a Sheldon-type review in cricket) and questions have to be asked as why this hasn’t already been done.

“Survivors deserve answers and all that play cricket should be safe from abuse.”

Durham have been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

VAR was in action at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Johnstone hit back to beat Hibernian as VAR makes mark on Scottish football
Australia’s Josh Addo-Carr (right) scored four tries in his side’s thrashing of Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Holders Australia score 15 tries in ruthless thrashing of Scotland
Lewis Hamilton finished third in opening practice at the US Grand Prix (Darron Cummings/AP)
Lewis Hamilton third in practice for US Grand Prix after Mercedes make upgrades
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa
Lewis Hamilton has met with Brad Pitt to discuss the Formula One movie they are working on (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton has F1 movie meeting with Brad Pitt ahead of United States GP
Douglas Luiz was sent off at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal
Livingston Women have changed their short colours following feedback from players (Livingston FC/handout)
Livingston Women change away shorts to black due to period concerns
Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil is looking forward to meeting former club West Ham on Monday (Scott Wilson/PA)
I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson will leave it late to finalise St Mirren side
Ross County’s Callum Johnson (left) looking to build a positive run (Trevor Martin/PA)
Callum Johnson hoping Ross County can string together run of form

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Cricket should reach out to survivors in the sport and undertake a “deep dive” into abuse, according to a football abuse survivor (Steven Paston/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form

Editor's Picks

Most Commented