Tyson Fury 'thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club' By Press Association October 20 2022, 1.14pm Tyson Fury already has close links with the Shrimps (Simon Cooper/PA) World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he has been offered the chance to buy Sky Bet League One club Morecambe. Fury, who is set for a trilogy fight with old rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, already has close ties with the Shrimps. The Gypsy King sponsors the club's home and away shorts, and he has also invested in training facilities through the Tyson Fury Foundation charity. Morecambe FC is proud to announce a commercial deal which will see the two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World @Tyson_Fury sponsor the home and away playing shorts, for the 2022/23 @SkyBetLeagueOne season.#UTS 🦐— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) July 21, 2022 Now Fury, 34, revealed he has the opportunity to take things a step further. "I'm thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club, they're in League One at the moment," Fury said on talkSPORT. "So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them. Basically throw it at them and keep them going up. "I've been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club. I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym. So who knows? You might be looking at a football club owner." 