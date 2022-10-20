Harrogate boss Simon Weaver to ring the changes when Tranmere visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will ring the changes as his side look to maintain their recent momentum against League Two rivals Tranmere.

Weaver made 11 changes for the midweek EFL Trophy win over Morecambe, which followed their success against Hartlepool last Saturday.

Midfielder George Thomson is set to retain his place in the starting line-up after successfully shrugging off his recent hamstring injury.

Academy graduate Finn O’Boyle could push for a place after scoring on his debut in midweek, but Dior Angus (ankle), Will Smith (knee) and Max Wright (ankle) are still out.

Elliot Nevitt is pushing for a place in Tranmere’s starting line-up as Micky Mellon’s men look to make it six League Two wins in a row.

Nevitt came off the bench to score twice in last weekend’s win over Crewe and scored the winning goal in their midweek EFL Trophy clash.

Kyle Jameson returned at left-back in the midweek game following injury and is set to retain his place while Tom Davies is also nearing a return to fitness.

Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley and Luke Robinson all remain sidelined for Mellon’s men.