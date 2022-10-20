Cristiano Ronaldo’s highs and lows since rejoining Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s highs and lows since rejoining Manchester United

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 2.35pm Updated: October 20 2022, 6.52pm
Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines without getting on the pitch on Wednesday as he walked down the tunnel before the end of the 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the 37-year-old Portuguese’s highs and lows since he returned to United in the summer of 2021.

High

Ronaldo celebrates after scoring on his second United debut (Martin Rickett/PA).
Having left Juventus to rejoin United on August 31 last year, Ronaldo made his second debut 11 days later and in some style, notching a brace as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Newcastle 4-1 at home.

High

Later that month, on the night he surpassed Iker Casillas as the Champions League’s all-time appearance-maker, Ronaldo netted a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 home victory against Valencia. It was among five goals he scored in United’s group matches, which also included late efforts in a 3-2 win and 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

High

A brace for the forward against Arsenal in December, helping United to a 3-2 victory in their final game before Ralf Rangnick started work as interim boss, saw Ronaldo reach 800 career goals.

Low

Ronaldo watches on after coming off against Brentford in January (Mike Egerton/PA).
Ronaldo reacted angrily after being substituted by Rangnick with 20 minutes left during a 3-1 win at Brentford in January, hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down. That was game two in a sequence of 10 appearances in all competitions in which he only scored one goal.

High

Ronaldo was United’s match-winner once again in March, firing a hat-trick as Tottenham were defeated 3-2 at Old Trafford. He went on to score another treble, against Norwich, in April and also netted in each of the next three games to finish the season with 18 Premier League goals. That put him third in the Golden Boot standings – United finished sixth in the final league table.

Low

Amid speculation over whether he would be departing United during the summer, Ronaldo and other players left a friendly against Rayo Vallecano before full-time, something new boss Erik ten Hag labelled “unacceptable”.

Low

Ronaldo looking dejected at the end of United's 4-0 thrashing at Brentford in August (John Walton/PA).
Ten Hag’s United reign got off to a poor start, with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton being followed by a 4-0 thrashing at Brentford. Ronaldo played the full duration of the second match, what proved his only Premier League start until mid-October.

High

A penalty in a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol in September was Ronaldo’s first goal of the season, and his first ever in the Europa League.

High

Ronaldo came off the bench and scored the 700th club goal of his career to clinch a 2-1 win for United at Everton on October 9.

Low

Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up in the league for Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle – and looked annoyed when substituted in the second half. Three days later, having been demoted to the bench and not been brought on, he made his way down the tunnel before the clock struck 90 in the 2-0 win over Spurs. Ten Hag said he would “deal with that” on Thursday and the club later confirmed he would not feature in Saturday’s match at Chelsea.

