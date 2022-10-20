VAR introduced in Scotland – the details behind the major development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VAR introduced in Scotland – the details behind the major development

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 3.22pm
VAR is coming into play in Scotland (SFA handout)
VAR is coming into play in Scotland (SFA handout)

The use of video assistant referees (VAR) will start in Scottish domestic football on Friday night.

Hibernian’s home game against St Johnstone will herald the introduction of the new technology and way of officiating games before it is rolled out across the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the details behind the major development in Scottish football.

Why now?

The 12 Premiership clubs voted in April to introduce VAR, prompting the Scottish Football Association to step up training programmes and the installation of technology inside the top-flight grounds and at its central hub. The cost had been a major obstacle but with about 60 domestic leagues around the world already using the system, including in the likes of Albania, Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Slovenia in Europe, clubs agreed to meet the initial £1.2million outlay from their prize money this season on a sliding scale. There was no chance of getting it ready for the start of the season but clubs and the SFA were keen to get it up and running as soon as it was ready and fully tested.

What is the technology?

The SFA's VAR control room
The SFA’s VAR control centre (SFA handout)

There will be at least six television cameras at each game and VAR officials will get the benefit of more footage and angles from broadcast partners at live televised matches. The footage is relayed to the SFA’s purpose-built VAR studio at Clydesdale House in the east end of Glasgow where match officials will monitor a number of screens. A monitor will be available on the side of the park should the referee be required to check an incident. There is no goal-line technology in grounds as this is another major cost but contentious decisions can be viewed through the footage.

When will VAR come into play?

Easter Road
VAR will be at Easter Road on Friday night (Jane Barlow/PA)

There are only four issues that can be referred to VAR – goals, penalty-box incidents, straight red cards or cases of mistaken identity. The video official will not intervene in cases of second yellow cards or simulation outside the box for instance, or wrongly-awarded corner-kicks or free-kicks that lead to goals. Only infringements during the immediately-preceding attacking phase could lead to disallowed goals, unless for violent conduct, spitting or mistaken identity.

Who will be behind the screens?

VAR centre
Top-level referees and assistants will be in front of the screens (SFA handout)

A category one referee will be the VAR for each Premiership game. Recently-retired top-level referees could also become VARs. There will also be an assistant VAR who will either be a current or recently-retired specialist assistant. There will also be technical support. Willie Collum will be the VAR for Friday’s Easter Road clash with Kevin Clancy the referee.

Which games will it be used for?

Willie Collum
Willie Collum will be the VAR for Friday’s Easter Road clash (Graham Stuart/PA)

Every Premiership game from now on will have VAR coverage plus the semi-finals and finals of the Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup. Teams can choose to have VAR for cup ties at Premiership grounds – either by sharing the £3,500 cost or paying it themselves if there is no mutual agreement.

How will fans be impacted?

Hibs fans
Hibernian fans will be among the first to witness VAR in action in Scottish football (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SFA has promised a policy of minimum interference but there will be some delays while VAR officials check footage before signalling to the referee to play on. Some VAR reviews will be factual decisions which do not require the referee to look at the monitor, for example a penalty that was awarded for a foul outside the box will be changed to a free-kick by the VAR. Subjective matters will be referred to the referees. SFA head of referee operations Crawford Allan stressed that most checks will go unnoticed in the background and that referees were only being asked to check footage once every three games on average. Fans will also need to get used to assistant referees delaying flags unless absolutely sure that a player is offside. Play will be allowed to run so that a potential goal is not denied by a wrongly-awarded offside, but calls will not be as stringent as the type of marginal decisions previously seen in England’s Premier League.

VAR was in action at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)
Australia’s Josh Addo-Carr (right) scored four tries in his side’s thrashing of Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton finished third in opening practice at the US Grand Prix (Darron Cummings/AP)
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Lewis Hamilton has met with Brad Pitt to discuss the Formula One movie they are working on (David Davies/PA)
Douglas Luiz was sent off at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Livingston Women have changed their short colours following feedback from players (Livingston FC/handout)
Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil is looking forward to meeting former club West Ham on Monday (Scott Wilson/PA)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County’s Callum Johnson (left) looking to build a positive run (Trevor Martin/PA)
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Nicola Sturgeon
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
VAR is coming into play in Scotland (SFA handout)
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
