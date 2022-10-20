Kyle Lafferty banned for 10 matches over sectarian comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Lafferty banned for 10 matches over sectarian comment

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 3.30pm
Kyle Lafferty, left, will not be able to play until January (Will Matthews/PA)
Kyle Lafferty, left, will not be able to play until January (Will Matthews/PA)

An “embarrassed” Kyle Lafferty has expressed his regret after receiving a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.

The Kilmarnock striker received the mandatory minimum punishment after being charged by the Scottish Football Association for breaching a rule which forbids the use of insulting language which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief.

The 35-year-old appeared to use the phrase “pack of Fenian b*******” last month after a person he was posing for a photo with said “Up the Celts”. The video subsequently spread on social media.

Kyle Lafferty
Kyle Lafferty will serve a 10-match ban (Alessio Marini/PA)

In a statement issued by his club, Lafferty said: “I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused over the past month.

“I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order. There is no excuse, it’s something that I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about ever since.

“I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.”

The former Rangers and Hearts striker will not play again in 2022. The earliest he can come back is Killie’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic on the weekend of January 14-15.

The Northern Ireland international received two charges from the SFA, one involving not acting in the best interests of football and the other charge was one which carries a minimum 10-match ban which can only be reduced “where exceptional circumstances are established”.

Kyle Lafferty
Lafferty was axed from Northern Ireland's squad (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kilmarnock had already taken their own action, including issuing Lafferty with a “substantial fine” and engaging with anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth. Lafferty will work with the charity and also do weekly community work with his club for the “foreseeable future”.

He added: “I placed myself in a position that has been very difficult to deal with, so I’m now determined to work with Nil By Mouth to ensure that others, particularly the youngsters at the club, learn from my mistake and avoid putting themselves in any type of similar situation in the future.”

Lafferty was axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their recent Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece, with manager Ian Baraclough stating that a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made.

The former Motherwell manager claimed the incident was not necessarily the end of Lafferty’s international career.

