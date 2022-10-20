Andy Yiadom to sit out Reading’s clash with Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading will be without Andy Yiadom for the visit of Bristol City.

Yiadom was booked for the fifth time this season in Tuesday’s defeat at Swansea and will serve a one-match ban.

He joins a lengthy list of absentees for boss Paul Ince, with Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez and Baba Rahman all still sidelined.

The Royals have not won in four games, having lost the last three.

Bristol City still look like being without Matty James and Kal Naismith.

James (groin) and Naismith (calf) are nearing returns following lay-offs but boss Nigel Pearson is reluctant to make them available for this weekend.

Ayman Benarous is still a long-term absentee as he recovers from an ACL, while Kane Wilson is also out for four months with a knee problem.

Tomas Kalas will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench in the last two games after his knee injury.