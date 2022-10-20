Craig Eastmond set to return for Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton captain Craig Eastmond is expected to come back into the starting line-up for the visit of Walsall.

The 31-year-old scored the winner in last week’s 1-0 win over Sutton but was rested for their midweek Papa John’s Trophy victory against Oxford.

Defensive pair Louis John and Aaron Pierre are still nursing injuries and remain doubtful.

Left-back Sam Hart returned off the bench late in last week’s fixture and could feature again while Jon Barden is still out.

Walsall’s Tom Knowles could be fit enough to feature despite being substituted with injury last week.

The 24-year-old winger was forced off in the 2-1 defeat to Mansfield after suffering a knock on his right leg but scans revealed no serious issue.

Centre-back Donervon Daniels could return after a bout of illness.

Jack Earing is still recovering from a long-term ankle ligament issue.