Harry Darling set to keep Swansea place for derby clash By Press Association October 20 2022, 4.58pm Harry Darling could line up again for Swansea in the south Wales derby (Isaac Parkin/PA) Harry Darling could start for Swansea as they prepare to face Cardiff in the South Wales derby. In place of Kyle Naughton, Darling made his second consecutive home start against Reading midweek and bagged a goal to spark a comeback against the Royals. Joel Piroe is still suspended for the Swans following his red card at Burnley. Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson are expected to remain sidelined with injury. Jack Simpson will be unavailable for Cardiff through suspension. The defender was shown a straight red card for a foul on Sinclair Armstrong during the Bluebirds' loss to QPR in midweek. Perry Ng could also be checked ahead of the game after picking up a knock against the Hoops that saw him substituted off at half-time. Rubin Colwill could miss out with a hip problem and was absent again midweek. 