Harry Pickering could boost Blackburn for Birmingham battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn could welcome back Harry Pickering for the visit of Birmingham.

Defender Pickering sat out Tuesday night’s win over Sunderland due to fatigue.

Daniel Ayala is due back in training after missing two matches having picked up an injury against Wigan.

Sam Barnes remains a long-term absentee with cruciate ligament damage.

Birmingham have no new injuries and could stick with the side which drew 1-1 with Burnley.

Marc Roberts, Gary Gardner and Przemyslaw Placheta remain out of action.

George Friend and Nico Gordon have stepped up their returns to training.

Friend is closest to returning after a hamstring problem.