Alex Hales tips Perth pitch to limit Rashid Khan impact in England opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Hales tips Perth pitch to limit Rashid Khan impact in England opener

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 6.03pm
Alex Hales believes Perth may be the best ground for England’s batters against Rashid Khan (Mark Kerton/PA)
Alex Hales believes Perth may be the best ground for England’s batters against Rashid Khan (Mark Kerton/PA)

Alex Hales suggested playing at Perth could limit talismanic leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s influence when England face Afghanistan in their opening T20 World Cup match.

The top-ranked T20 spinner in the world is the most obvious danger to England’s star-studded batting line-up on Saturday as they look to avoid a banana skin at the outset of the Super 12s stage.

Rashid leaked 110 runs in nine overs against England at the 2019 50-over World Cup, but he has a tremendous record in the Big Bash League with 92 wickets in 61 matches and a deeply impressive economy rate of 6.44, with his relentless accuracy and several, subtle variations at the heart of his success.

Rashid Khan has a formidable record both domestically and internationally (Tim Goode/PA)
Rashid Khan has a formidable record both domestically and internationally (Tim Goode/PA)

While not seeking to downplay how instrumental his Trent Rockets team-mate can be, Hales thinks the bounce and carry that the Optus Stadium usually offers, as well as a lack of spin, might hinder Rashid.

“A lot of the guys have played an awful lot of cricket against him now,” Hales said. “He’s been around a long time and our guys are very experienced.

“Obviously he’s a world-class operator. (But) I think of all the grounds to play him at, Perth is probably one of the friendlier ones as a batter. Hopefully we can be positive against him.

“It’s going be a tough game. I think they are a dangerous side, I think any team in this World Cup is dangerous, but particularly Afghanistan.

“They’re a team that are improving rapidly and have some skilful operators. We are going to have to play well.”

During a much-publicised three-and-a-half-year spell out of the England team, Hales, who is expected to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler this weekend, spent a lot of time on the domestic T20 circuit.

He pointed out that unlike franchise tournaments such as the BBL or Indian Premier League – both of which had 14 group-stage fixtures in their most recent editions – England can ill-afford to make a false start and may need to win at least four of their five matches to reach the semi-finals.

In a group also containing hosts and defending champions Australia and last year’s beaten finalists New Zealand, Hales understands England must hit the ground running.

“More often than not in franchises you have 10 to 14 games where it’s not the end of the world if you’re finding your feet in the first few games,” Hales said.

“I think with this being only five games, you have to get off to a good start. I think it’s really important that you find early momentum and try and keep going with that as long as you can.

“T20 franchise stuff, you want to peak at the back end of the tournament but, here, it’s going to be from ball one. It’s all about who handles the pressure moments the best at these tournaments.”

Hales’ BBL record was the major factor in him being selected ahead of Phil Salt as opener, amassing 1,857 runs at an average of 33.16 over the years, although it is his strike-rate that sets him apart.

No one with 1,000 runs or more has a strike-rate better than Hales’ 151.34 in the competition.

“There is obviously huge pressure here and playing in Australia, it’s a place where I’ve got a lot of good memories and played a lot of cricket,” he said.

Alex Hales is regarded as one of the best T20 opening batters in the world (Simon Marper/PA)
Alex Hales is regarded as one of the best T20 opening batters in the world (Simon Marper/PA)

Hales thought his chance of playing for England again had been and gone after being banished on the eve of the 2019 50-over World Cup for a positive recreational drugs test.

But he was recalled last month and is about to embark upon his fourth T20 World Cup, having featured in England’s group-stage exits in 2012 and 2014 and their run to the final in 2016.

“There’s definitely excitement there,” Hales added. “I mean, it’s a chance I didn’t think I’d get again, so there is a hell of a lot of excitement.

“I think it’ll probably hit me more once I get out there on the field, about to face my first ball of the tournament and I think that’s when the nerves and excitement really get going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch believes he still has the confidence of the Leeds board (PA)
Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after Fulham defeat
Celtic’s Greg Taylor understands when he is left out (PA)
Greg Taylor: Celtic team spirit means players do not complain when left out
Marlie Packer, centre, will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash with France (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Marlie Packer to lead England in World Cup clash against South Africa
Rangers’ Scott Wright (right) understands fans’ frustration (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Rangers squad understand fan frustrations, insists Scott Wright
The grounded Liam Kelly was particularly impressed by Celtic (PA)
Liam Kelly believes Celtic’s confidence makes them the team to beat in Scotland
Leicester’s Harvey Barnes scored against Leeds again (Nick Potts/PA)
Harvey Barnes on target as Leicester boost survival hopes with victory
Millie Bright, pictured, sealed Chelsea’s win over PSG with a volleyed finish (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Millie Bright gives Chelsea a Champions League win away to Paris St Germain
Harrison Reed scored Fulham’s opener (John Walton/PA)
Fulham back on winning trail as pressure mounts on Villa boss Steven Gerrard

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Alex Hales believes Perth may be the best ground for England’s batters against Rashid Khan (Mark Kerton/PA)
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented