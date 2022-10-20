Chris Kamara puts topical twist on old favourite – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association October 20 2022, 6.41pm Chris Kamara put a topical twist on an old favourite (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 20. Football Kammy put a topical twist on his memorable TV moment. No’r your right, I saw 👀 her go off but I thought she was going shopping 😂🤣 https://t.co/ksSeKuHCW0— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) October 20, 2022 Manchester United stars reflected on a good night’s work. Night games at old Trafford are 🔥This one is for you that never let me stop believing in myself and are always there for our family 🅰️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ikoEgb4NaO— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) October 19, 2022 Solid team performance. Let’s try and build on this. 💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uy4ygeLm1U— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 19, 2022 Well done lads top class. ⚪️🔴⚫️ #MUFC https://t.co/cWXffw1jko— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 20, 2022 Darwin Nunez was happy with his first Anfield goal. Primer gol en mi nueva casa ♥️Acá estoy @LFC! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/2k1MwxZkyg— Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) October 19, 2022 Happy birthday Ian Rush. The greatest goalscorer in our history. 🔴Wishing legend @Ian_Rush9 a very happy birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zI0sa0J7ac— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury’s next fight was announced. LET’S HAVE IT THEN DEL BOY!!!! SEE YOU DECEMBER 3RD LONDON! @SpursOfficial @DerekWarChisora pic.twitter.com/3cKofPXNtI— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 20, 2022 I am going to physically take what belongs to @Tyson_Fury and make it mine #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/U4TP2mTMx8— Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) October 20, 2022 Rugby League Leigh changed their name. 🐆 𝘼 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙀𝙍𝘼 𝘼𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃.#Leythers 🔴 pic.twitter.com/e804nPBxRq— Leigh Leopards (@LeighRLFC_) October 20, 2022 Featherstone mocked the Leopards. Have your say on our proposed new identity, introducing the Featherstone Flamingos 😉🦩 pic.twitter.com/nBq3vEQFAS— Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) October 20, 2022 Cycling Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert had some fun with the UK’s political situation. Our team has more sponsors (47) than days Liz Truss spent in office (45) pic.twitter.com/q1WKzBih4F— Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (@IntermarcheWG) October 20, 2022 Already a subscriber? 