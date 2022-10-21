Manchester City could welcome defender John Stones back for visit of Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Stones is hoping to prove his fitness before champions Manchester City host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England defender has missed City’s last five games after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty last month.

Right-back Kyle Walker (abdominal) and midfielder Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain on the sidelines after recent operations.

Brighton will check on centre-back Levi Colwill as head coach Roberto De Zerbi also looks to manage fatigue within the squad.

Colwill did not feature in the match squad for the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Winger Kaoru Mitoma is sidelined by an ankle problem, while midfielder Jakub Moder (ACL) is a long-term absentee.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Cancelo, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gomez, Ake, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez, Palmer, Silva, Haaland, Alvarez.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Turns, Enciso, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav, Colwill