Courtney Lawes out of England training camp as he continues concussion protocols

Courtney Lawes will not join up with the England squad at their training camp in Jersey next week as he continues to recover from concussion.

The Northampton forward suffered a head injury in his club’s defeat to Leicester last month and is continuing to work through the return-to-play protocols.

The 33-year-old had been named in a 36-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series by England coach Eddie Jones on Monday.

𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 📝 🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/IUMze3p0YK — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 21, 2022

Jones had delayed naming his captain for November’s games against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, with Lawes having been his most recent choice.

Owen Farrell and Tom Curry are leading candidates to replace Lawes as captain if he is not fit enough to be selected to face Argentina on November 6.

London Irish flanker Tom Pearson has been called up by Jones and will join the squad on Monday for a five-day camp.