Ireland celebrate T20 World Cup progress – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association October 21 2022, 6.16pm Ireland progress at the T20 World Cup (Donall Farmer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21. Cricket Ireland celebrated qualification for the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup… Paul Stirling – 66* (48)Andrew Balbirnie – 37 (23)Lorcan Tucker – 45* (35)Lads, you've done us proud 👏#IREvWI #BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/rj9MYesOfX— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 21, 2022 Great win that from the lads!! ☘️☘️☘️— William Porterfield (@purdy34) October 21, 2022 🙌🙌☘️☘️ https://t.co/MhZG3zPJdb— Boyd Rankin (@boydrankin) October 21, 2022 Was actually “our dads are lashed” 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/o1fAJVhrMH— Mark Adair (@MarkkAdairr) October 21, 2022 …at the expense of two-time champions West Indies Absolutely gutted..💔 pic.twitter.com/5NKTmJTwAK— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 21, 2022 England were ready. World Cup ready.#BetterNeverStops https://t.co/hkHLfj1oGO pic.twitter.com/uUSZE0gJhZ— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 21, 2022 It all begins tomorrow, super excited to experience it all. Let’s go 🏴 pic.twitter.com/ma7UNmeD0w— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) October 21, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury tried to drum up business. ‼️ TICKETS ON SALE AT 12PM ‼️#FuryChisora @SpursOfficial https://t.co/eECoBg9JUW pic.twitter.com/VALAzwr5yE— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 21, 2022 Football Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the retiring Franck Ribery. One of the best to do it ❤️ All the best for the future in sha Allah 🤲🏼 @FranckRibery #depuisledebut pic.twitter.com/zgWT3DnsGM— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) October 21, 2022 The Lionesses landed in New Zealand ahead of Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw. 🛬 Touchdown in Auckland! 🇳🇿 😍@FIFAWWC draw 🔜 pic.twitter.com/K7UpdVrkzp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 21, 2022 Rugby Union Well-wishes as former England captain Chris Robshaw called time on his playing career Good luck @ChrisRobshaw! Enjoy your retirement 🙌#COYQ pic.twitter.com/0nODyKgqjN— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) October 21, 2022 Thanks Robbo! 🌹Former England captain @ChrisRobshaw has called time on his career. We wish you all the best in your next chapter Chris. pic.twitter.com/qQyGdIWVzn— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 21, 2022 Tennis Simona Halep vowed to clear her name. pic.twitter.com/bhS2B2ovzS— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 21, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Kieran McKenna claims Ipswich should have beaten Derby by bigger margin Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs I can’t criticise any of it – Mal Meninga hails Australia display after huge… Pep Guardiola ‘so sorry’ about offensive chants from Man City fans at Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept consequences – Erik ten Hag Antonio Conte: Tottenham must go down path to becoming title contenders Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not face FA probe over Man City comments Wes Burns fires Ipswich to victory over Derby Notts County extend National League lead to four points St Johnstone hit back to beat Hibernian as VAR makes mark on Scottish football Most Read 1 Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m 2 Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage 3 Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing 4 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 5 5 Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary 6 Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred… 7 Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home 8 St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put… 9 Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside 10 Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’ More from The Courier Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'… ‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning… 4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd… Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 3 'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? Editor's Picks Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn’t an object – and the law on dog thefts needs to recognise this Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history Bid to turn ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross into space museum Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused What’s the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 4 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 5 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 6 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 7 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 8 NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you) to get a say on Scottish politics 10 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free?