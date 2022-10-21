Holders Australia score 15 tries in ruthless thrashing of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holders Australia score 15 tries in ruthless thrashing of Scotland

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 9.36pm Updated: October 21 2022, 9.45pm
Australia’s Josh Addo-Carr (right) scored four tries in his side’s thrashing of Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Australia's Josh Addo-Carr (right) scored four tries in his side's thrashing of Scotland (David Davies/PA)

Australia kicked off the second round of matches in the 2021 World Cup in ominous fashion with a merciless 84-0 rout of Scotland in Coventry.

The Kangaroos showed their ruthless streak against their outclassed opponents, running in 15 tries without reply, four of them from pacey winger Josh Addo-Carr, in front of a 10,276 crowd at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

To compound the Bravehearts’ misery, fellow winger Campbell Graham, who was set to play for them before the Kangaroos came calling, scored a hat-trick on his debut.

Australia v Scotland – Rugby League World Cup – Group B – Coventry Building Society Arena
Josh Addo-Carr (right) scored four of Australia's 15 tries (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scotland, with just four Super League players and Euan Aitken from the NRL, were simply no match for the superior pace and skill of their star-studded opponents, for whom not even the persistent rain could prove an obstacle.

Fresh from their opening 42-8 win over Fiji, Australia were able to bring in Penrith’s Grand Final-winning captain Nathan Cleary, who scored 28 points on his debut from a try and 12 goals, while loose forward Isaah Yeo and centre Matt Burton also scored on their first appearances.

The signs of a tough night were there from the start for Scotland, who lost 28-4 to Italy in their opening game, when half-back Bailey Hayward conceded a goal-line drop-out from the kick-off by putting a foot over the dead-ball line.

It was typical of the schoolboy error that Australia, the masters, were quick to punish.

Australia v Scotland – Rugby League World Cup – Group B – Coventry Building Society Arena
Isaah Yeo was one of a number of Australia debutants to score (Mike Egerton/PA)

There was an early let-off when Cleary failed to touch down Harry Grant’s grubber kick but his floated pass out to the wing on five minutes enabled Addo-Carr to open the scoring.

Centre Jack Wighton then sliced through paper-thin defence and second rower Angus Crichton pounced on Scotland winger Lachlan Walmsley’s failure to deal with Cleary’s high ball.

Graham opened his account but Cleary was never far from the action as the Scots struggled to get out of their own half. The Penrith star displayed some nifty footwork to score the next try from dummy half before Addo-Carr pounced on a dropped Scotland pass to race over from halfway for his second.

Wighton also grabbed a second try before half-time, when the Kangaroos led 40-0, and the interval offered only a brief respite as the Scotland defence cracked three more times inside the first eight minutes of the second half.

Substitute hooker Ben Hunt got his captain James Tedesco over for a try before finishing off a break by Cameron Munster and Addo-Carr went over straight from a scrum to complete his hat-trick.

Coach Mal Meninga could afford to take Tedesco off four minutes into the second half, with Valentine Holmes taking over at full-back, and the one-way traffic continued as Graham claimed a second try and went on to complete his hat-trick.

Burton scored on the overlap and Yeo got in on the act before Addo-Carr won the race to his own kick for his fourth try after Burton had miraculously kept the ball in play.

