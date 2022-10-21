I can’t criticise any of it – Mal Meninga hails Australia display after huge win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I can’t criticise any of it – Mal Meninga hails Australia display after huge win

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 10.43pm
Australia head coach Mal Meninga saw his side thrash Scotland 84-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Australia head coach Mal Meninga saw his side thrash Scotland 84-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Australia coach Mal Meninga was beaming with pride after his team kicked off the second round of matches in the 2021 World Cup with a merciless 84-0 rout of Scotland in Coventry.

Fresh from an opening 42-8 win over Fiji, the Kangaroos went up a gear against their outclassed opponents, running in 15 tries without reply, four of them from winger Josh Addo-Carr.

“We knew had some improvement in us, particularly around our executions and we excelled tonight,” Meninga said.

“I’m very happy with the performance. It’s early yet so we’re not going to get carried away but I can’t criticise any of it. I thought we were very good.

“We came with a clear plan and we stuck to it. Our ball control in those conditions was fantastic.

“The boys are working very hard for each other and they kept it going for the 80 minutes, that’s what pleases me, our attitude and mindset is really good.”

Half-back Nathan Cleary pressed his claims for a starting role ahead of rival Daly Cherry-Evans with a 28-point haul from a try and 12 goals on debut but Meninga remained tight-lipped on his plans for the rest of the tournament.

“It’s different opposition,” Meninga said. “We’re being patient with that.

“Nathan feels part of the team now. He’s in there now, talking and joking, he certainly had a great game tonight.”

Addo-Carr was named man of the match after posting the second hat-trick of the tournament before rounding off a sensational performance with a dazzling fourth try just before the end, but he preferred to talk about the team.

“I thought it was a great team performance,” Addo-Carr said. “The most pleasing thing was we kept them to zero.

Josh Addo-Carr
Josh Addo-Carr impressed for Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We wanted to play the Australian way and I think we did. We were tough, resilient, ruthless.”

Scotland coach Nathan Graham admitted his largely part-time team had been outclassed.

“We were playing against the best players in the world,” he said. “I’d say 75 per cent of our players are part-time and to step up to this standard is a massive, massive ask.

“I thought we competed at times but fitness-level, skill-wise and the monotonous way they play, if you take half a play off or you make an error, you’re punished straight away and that’s what happened tonight.”

Graham says forward Sam Luckley and centre Bayley Liu pulled out of the team at lunchtime on the day of the match through illness but expects to have them back for the final group game against Fiji in Newcastle next weekend when he hopes his side can salvage some respect.

“We’ve always gone out with the intent to enjoy this tournament,” he said. “A lot of our players are working during the day, for those guys this is a massive thing to be involved in.

“Fiji is another big ask for us but we’ll do a body count – we’ve had some sickness in the camp – and hopefully we’ll be good to go next week.”

To compound the Bravehearts’ misery, winger Campbell Graham, who was set to play for them before the Kangaroos came calling, scored a hat-trick on his debut but Graham still hopes he will play for Scotland one day.

Sam Luckley
Sam Luckley (right) was unavailable to Scotland due to illness (Simon Marper/PA)

“We’ve always known the situation with Campbell,” Graham said. “If he was not going to be in the Australia squad, he was always going to be in ours.

“As soon as he got picked, I got on the blower and wished him well. That’s his country of birth but I know in the future he wants to represent his heritage. We’ll see how that goes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kieran McKenna felt his side could have won by more (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kieran McKenna claims Ipswich should have beaten Derby by bigger margin
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was angry over his side’s first-half display (Jane Barlow/PA)
Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs
Pep Guardiola has apologised about chants from Manchester City fans at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pep Guardiola ‘so sorry’ about offensive chants from Man City fans at Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved against Chelsea (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept consequences – Erik ten Hag
Antonio Conte insists Tottenham are on the right path to becoming a title contender (Nick Potts/PA)
Antonio Conte: Tottenham must go down path to becoming title contenders
The FA will not investigate comments made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Nigel French/PA)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not face FA probe over Man City comments
Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns (left) and Derby County’s Tom Barkhuizen battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Friday October 21, 2022.
Wes Burns fires Ipswich to victory over Derby
Notts County cruised to a 3-0 win over Maidstone (Mike Egerton/PA)
Notts County extend National League lead to four points
VAR was in action at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Johnstone hit back to beat Hibernian as VAR makes mark on Scottish football
Australia’s Josh Addo-Carr (right) scored four tries in his side’s thrashing of Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Holders Australia score 15 tries in ruthless thrashing of Scotland

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Australia head coach Mal Meninga saw his side thrash Scotland 84-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented