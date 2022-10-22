Managers must be wired differently to deal with pressures of job – Steve Davis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Managers must be wired differently to deal with pressures of job – Steve Davis

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 10.52am
Wolves caretaker manager Steve Davis faces Leicester on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves caretaker manager Steve Davis faces Leicester on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves caretaker boss Steve Davis believes managers must be wired differently to deal with the pressure of being in the spotlight after he was given control of the first team at Molineux.

The newest Premier League boss will now be in charge until next year following the club’s frustrating manager hunt.

Wolves host Leicester on Sunday, with Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers having been under pressure after seven defeats from their opening nine games before their recent upturn.

Rodgers feels clubs are losing stability and patience over managers’ futures and Davis admits they have to deal with the modern-day pressures.

He said: “There has to be something there, something not quite right that’s wired – coping with that.

“It’s just the passion you have for the game. I’ve loved football since I could walk. I wanted to be involved in any part of football, as a coach, manager or player. I’ve been very fortunate to experience all those things and they do hold you in good stead to help you in these situations.

“When I was at Crewe I was the fourth longest serving (manager) in the country. I was there five and a half seasons. Now it’s probably 12 months of tenure, on average, not even that. It’s just getting less and less.

“Expectations are so high that someone coming in will change things straight away. You can have the best coach at the club but if you are not getting the results you are under more pressure.

“It doesn’t guarantee you are going to win games. Sometimes you don’t get time to input your philosophy because by the time you have got your philosophy you are gone.

“It’s difficult to manage and coach now under the restrictions and circumstances because you don’t get time to stamp things. In the two or three weeks I’ve been here we’ve changed things but there is so much more we could do.

“Owners and people have to understand that it takes time. Unfortunately you don’t get that time.”

Davis will stay in charge until 2023 after QPR boss Michael Beale rejected a move to Molineux on Thursday – following Julen Lopetegui’s decision to turn the club down due to personal reasons.

The 57-year-old believes the clarity is key with Wolves in the bottom three, along with Leicester, ahead of Sunday’s game.

“One or two (players) maybe needed the news, I would think there would have been a few who are unsettled. They haven’t shown that but they don’t always share that with you,” added Davis.

“Hopefully they are now happy, settled and can focus on their football.”

