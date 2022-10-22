Bradford held to frantic goalless draw at Grimsby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion hopefuls Bradford were held to a 0-0 draw by Grimsby in what was a frantic Sky Bet League Two stalemate at Blundell Park.

Bradford striker Andy Cook set his sights with a header on 15 minutes, while Otis Khan saw his low attempt blocked at the other end.

Kieran Green then crashed against the post for Grimsby as both sides went close to opening the scoring in the run up to half-time. Cook nodded agonisingly wide on the stretch, while Harry Clifton passed up a golden opportunity from eight yards.

Goalkeepers took centre stage upon the restart as Grimsby stopper Max Crocombe denied Harry Chapman before Harry Lewis clawed out an opportunistic flick from Khan as the game somehow remained goalless.

Grimsby were on top at that point as Gavan Holohan fired at Lewis from close range before Anthony Glennon went close directly from a corner.

Both sides pushed and probed for a winner and Grimsby substitute Lewis Richardson nearly found one twice with identical low drives in the closing few minutes.