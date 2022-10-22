Oldham end winless run with victory over Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham picked up their first win in five Vanarama National League outings with a 2-0 victory over Yeovil at Boundary Park.

The Latics opened the scoring in the fifth minute courtesy of Bradford loanee Oscar Threlkeld, who finished inside the area from Zaine Francis-Angol’s cross.

Oldham then got their second when Mike Fondop tapped into an empty net after some neat build-up play from the hosts.

The visitors searched for a route back into the game and almost had one with 84 minutes on the clock as Sam Pearson crossed in for Jamie Reckford, who headed on to the post.

The home side could have put the game to bed in added time but Conor Carty’s effort from outside the area curled just wide. However, they held on for all three points while Yeovil slipped to their fifth league defeat of the season.