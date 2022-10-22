Sam Nombe nets late winner for Exeter against Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Nombe celebrated his 24th birthday in style as he bundled in a stoppage-time winner for Exeter in their 2-1 victory over Fleetwood.

Exeter started well and Cheick Diabate headed a great chance wide when he was left completely unmarked from a corner, but Fleetwood grew into the game and went in front in the 28th minute.

Carlos Mendes Gomes tried his luck from distance and the ball took a huge deflection to leave Jamal Blackman wrong footed.

However, Exeter hit straight back when Jay Stansfield won the ball in midfield, broke forward and fed Nombe. He crossed back to Stansfield and he finished from close range.

Stansfield was denied a second at the start of the second half when his header was saved by Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood goal, while Drew Baker saw a shot deflect just wide at the other end.

Lynch palmed a Tim Dieng free kick around the post, as Exeter chased a winner, while the Fleetwood goalkeeper denied the Frenchman again from the resulting corner.

However, in the third minute of stoppage time, Exeter did get the winner when Josh Key did brilliantly on the right and crossed to the near post where Nombe was on hand to turn the ball in from close range.