Teemu Pukki’s tame penalty means Norwich have to settle for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Teemu Pukki’s tame penalty means Norwich have to settle for a point

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 5.25pm Updated: October 22 2022, 5.36pm
Teemu Pukki (left) missed from the penalty spot (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Teemu Pukki (left) missed from the penalty spot (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Teemu Pukki spurned the chance to earn Norwich victory and complete his hat-trick as a poor penalty ensured Sheffield United took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies made a comfortable save as goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the Blades a point following Pukki’s first-half brace.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 at Coventry on Wednesday night, with John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Billy Sharp and James McAtee coming in.

Norwich’s Dean Smith also made four changes to his team from the defeat at home to Luton, with Isaac Hayden, Todd Cantwell, Marcelino Nunez and Dimitris Giannoulis joining the starting XI.

It was a fast start for the Canaries, who went ahead after just three minutes.

In for the suspended Wes Foderingham, Davies looked to clear the ball upfield but Pukki closed him down and his interception pinged straight into the net.

The away side doubled their lead in the 16th minute and it was Pukki who found himself on the scoresheet again after some poor Blades defending.

John Egan failed to deal with a long ball and the Finnish striker slotted into the bottom corner to double Norwich’s advantage.

It could have been 3-0 after just half-an-hour but Davies made a big save to thwart forward Josh Sargent.

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn had to make two smart stops to prevent the Blades from halving the deficit just before the interval; first from Oliver Norwood at his near post and then from a deflected Osborn effort.

After the break, Norwich wanted a penalty after Cantwell was challenged in the box by George Baldock but referee Josh Smith waved claims away.

Tempers started to flare just before the hour and the captains of both teams, Grant Hanley and Sharp, were booked following multiple altercations.

Pressure from the home side paid off in the 62nd minute. Sharp screwed the ball to the back post and Osborn finished well to give them hope.

Sheffield United had their equaliser after 71 minutes when defender Egan headed across goal and substitute McBurnie slid in to convert at the back post.

United brought on Reda Khadra in an attempt to find a winner but could not convert any of their chances, which on another day would have cost them dearly.

In the 86th minute, Norwich substitute Liam Gibbs was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Pukki had the chance to complete his hat-trick with the penalty but keeper Davies guessed correctly and saved low down to his left.

The home side kept pushing for a winner but Norwich remained firm and the points were shared in an electrifying contest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Reserves Emily Scarratt (shown) and Vickii Cornborough have been withdrawn from England’s Rugby World Cup clash with South Africa on Sunday after picking up knocks (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Injured Emily Scarratt and Vickii Cornborough withdrawn from South Africa match
Rory McIlroy was just one round away from becoming world number one for the ninth time as the defending champion sat atop the CJ Cup leaderboard (Stephen B Morton/AP)
Defending South Carolina champ Rory McIlroy ahead as he chases top ranking
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (centre) took pole position for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds (Darron Cummings/AP)
Carlos Sainz claims pole in United States after edging team-mate Charles Leclerc
Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Jamaica’s Ben Jones-Bishop (centre) celebrates with team-mates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has joined other parents on the sidelines (Owen Humphries/PA)
Family reunion helping Eddie Howe see grassroots passion for Newcastle
Skipper James Tavernier (left) apologises to Rangers fans after Livingston draw (Robert Perry/PA)
James Tavernier says sorry to Rangers fans who booed them after Livingston draw
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Eric Gay/AP)
World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented