Bolton battle back to beat Accrington

Oladapo Afolayan scored the decisive goal as Bolton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Accrington in Sky Bet League One.

Stanley opened the scoring on eight minutes. Former Wanderer Joe Pritchard squared the ball for Shaun Whalley who fired past former Reds loan keeper James Trafford.

Their second came on 48 minutes when Doug Tharme’s long throw found Stanley’s Ethan Hamilton and George Johnston leaping for the ball and it ended up in the top corner, credited as an own goal.

Wanderers got one back on 56 minutes when Jack Iredale’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Johnston and it hit Harvey Rodgers for a second own goal of the game.

Bolton levelled after 71 minutes when Elias Kachunga clipped the ball across goal and Kieran Lee was there to tap home.

Four minutes later, Afolayan scored a solo winner, racing forward and making space on the edge of the area before firing low into the net.