Ten-man Solihull prove too strong for Eastleigh

Solihull maintained their home unbeaten run and cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Eastleigh at the Autotech Stadium, despite playing the last 10 minutes with 10 men.

Solihull went a goal to the good in the 13th minute when Joe Sbarra’s effort rattled off the post and Alex Reid was on hand to tap into an empty net.

The Moors doubled their advantage on the hour mark after Sbarra was brought down inside the penalty area, with Josh Kelly coolly slotting home the spot-kick.

The home side were then reduced to 10 men after James Clarke received his second yellow card for a foul on Ryan Hill.

The player disadvantage did not affect the hosts, though, and they soon had a third through another penalty, this time Andrew Dallas tucking home after he was upended inside the box.