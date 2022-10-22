Sean Raggett gets Portsmouth back on track with victory at Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth beat struggling Forest Green 1-0 to get their promotion ambitions back on track.

Sean Raggett set Pompey on the way to a first win in five games by scoring his first goal of the season in the 17th minute.

Winger Owen Dale sent over a corner from the left and Raggett jumped unmarked eight yards out to plant a downward header into the far corner of the net.

Forest Green goalkeeper Luke McGee produced a superb save in the ninth minute when he turned striker Colby Bishop’s point-blank 12-yard effort onto the top of the bar.

And Joe Pigott nearly added a second when he prodded inches wide from 10 yards out after a goalmouth scramble in the 36th minute.

Rovers striker Armani Little flashed a low shot across the face of goal and inches wide in the 64th minute, but defeat means last season’s Sky Bet League Two champions are rooted in the drop zone and have now not won in eight games.