Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore frustrated after Lincoln draw

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 5.48pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (Nigel French/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore cut a frustrated figure after his side were forced to settle for a point in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

The Owls took an early lead as Lee Gregory pounced on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth’s poor clearance.

But Daniel Mandroiu struck just after half-time to maintain the Imps’ impressive unbeaten home record in Sky Bet League One this term.

“It’s two points dropped,” said Moore. “We were dominant. We should have been out of sight and I said that to the boys at half-time.

“A lapse in concentration cost us and it was wasteful finishing. We didn’t have that ruthless finish that we needed and it’s cost us two points.

“We are a little bit disappointed and frustrated to throw away two points. It’s concentration, it’s a mundane goal. There was nothing intricate about it.

“The opportunity was there to take maximum points. We should have won the game with the amount of chances we created and that’s the most frustrating thing.

“No matter how much you dominate a game the other team will create chances. We knew the size of the task here. Credit to Lincoln as they are dogged with their defending.

“We regained control again after their goal. It is a concentration element to their goal, which is frustrating.”

Rushworth’s poor clearance gifted the visitors the lead after just seven minutes. He fired straight at Gregory and he gratefully slotted home the opener.

Both sides had chances before the break, with Owls stopper David Stockdale doing well to keep out Ben House’s well-struck effort.

Ben Heneghan came close to a first Wednesday goal but the post kept him out.

Mandroiu stabbed home the equaliser moments after the restart after being slipped in by House.

Barry Bannan almost stole it for Moore’s side, but Paudie O’Connor cleared his effort off the line.

Pleased Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said: “It’s a good point, it’s more than a really good point.

“Obviously you want to win your home games, but you had to respect the opposition you’re up against.

“I was super impressed with them. I think they’re a top team and similar to Ipswich. I’d imagine anyone who finishes above them will get promoted.

“I have no problem with the goal. It happens. Carl’s a brilliant lad, an incredible goalkeeper who’s excellent with his feet.

“These things happen. I told him that he better come in bouncing on Monday otherwise I’ll be really angry with him.

“He’s made one mistake, it’s football, these things happen and I have no problem with that.

“It was a massive momentum change, but I think it says a lot about the lads how they responded.”

