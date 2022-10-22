Tyler Cordner and Tommy Willard goals lift Aldershot out of relegation zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldershot moved out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone with victory at home to 10-man York.

The 2-1 win was just a fourth in the league for the Shots this season as Tommy Willard’s effort proved the difference.

The hosts took the lead early on, Tyler Cordner heading in the opener with just six minutes on the clock.

York’s afternoon went from bad to worse as Alex Hurst was sent off for a late challenge on Frank Vincent, the visitors a goal and a man down at the interval.

However, they would level on the hour mark as Lenell John-Lewis scrambled home a scruffy equaliser.

The 10 men could not hold on, though, Willard finishing with aplomb to keep the three points in Hampshire.