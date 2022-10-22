Marvin Armstrong late strike snatches Barnet win over Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marvin Armstrong’s late goal was enough to give Barnet three points against their Vanarama National League rivals Maidenhead.

There was little to separate the two midtable sides but it was the hosts who ultimately ran out 2-1 winners.

Nicke Kabamba put Barnet ahead just after the half-hour with a fine volley from Ben Wynter’s cross.

Charlee Adams levelled from the penalty spot on 57 minutes with both sides going close in their attempts to earn the victory.

It would ultimately be the home side who found a way through, Armstrong pouncing on a spillage from the goalkeeper to score with eight minutes left on the clock.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan was sent off late on for his response to a penalty claim, although the win takes his side above Maidenhead and into the top 10 with a trip to Bromley next up.