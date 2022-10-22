Andy Dawson praises Hull’s bravery after Championship victory at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Dawson praises Hull’s bravery after Championship victory at Rotherham

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 6.09pm
Andy Dawson’s Hull saw off Rotherham on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Andy Dawson’s Hull saw off Rotherham on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Interim head coach Andy Dawson praised the bravery of his Hull players as they claimed a 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham.

It ensured back-to-back wins for the caretaker boss and former Hull player as they took control of the game with three second-half strikes to claim maximum points from this Yorkshire derby.

Dawson said: “We have been focusing on the performances from minute one. More often that not, with the quality we have got, the results will come.

“We had to calm them down at half-time and say they had done some really good stuff and the second-half performance was top drawer.

“I thought we grew into the game and we were brave in the second half. Some of our football was a joy to watch.”

Hull had the better of the first half but it took them until the 44th minute to go in front. The opener came about in scrappy circumstances with a corner into the box eventually scrambled in by skipper Jacob Greaves.

The goal still did not ensure they went in ahead at the break with Rotherham finding the perfect response with Dan Barlaser lashing in a curling effort off the post two minutes into added-time.

Hull were back ahead after 52 minutes with Cyrus Christie getting in down the right-hand side and smashing a low effort past Viktor Johansson at the near post after getting by Lee Peltier.

The Tigers made it three just before the hour with an exceptional sweeping move. Jean Michael Seri played in Greaves with an inch-perfect pass and his cross picked out Ryan Longman for a tap-in.

Hull were never content with just three goals and they made it four with five minutes remaining, substitute Ozan Tufan set clear by Brandon Fleming’s looping ball before he controlled and slotted it in off the post.

Rotherham managed to pull a goal back a minute from time with Georgie Kelly tapping in from Tom Eaves’ cross.

Dawson was delighted with how his Hull side dealt with their opponents, adding: “I have got to give credit to Rotherham. It’s a really difficult place to come.

“We dealt with their aggression and physicality to build ourselves into the game. We did that first and earned the right to play and then we showed the quality we have.

“The boys found ways through them and that’s credit to them – we knew how we could hurt them.

“We have to keep learning and correcting the things we didn’t do well. The more consistent teams are the ones that will finish high up in the Championship.”

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor rued his side’s bad luck, saying: “It was a tough day. We were second best from start to finish.

“There were some really poor moments of execution when we did have the ball.

“We looked a little bit leggy which is a surprise because they (Hull) played on Wednesday and not Tuesday.

“They broke through at will, even when we changed to a back four. We were chasing a solution but we never found it. None of the subs made a positive impact in the game.

“I am disappointed with the goals. We were beaten all over the pitch. We were poor as a team defensively.

“As much as we didn’t get too high over the euphoria of beating Stoke midweek, we won’t be getting too low because of that either.”

