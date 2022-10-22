Leo Percovich vows to ‘keep working’ at Middlesbrough amid Michael Carrick links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leo Percovich vows to ‘keep working’ at Middlesbrough amid Michael Carrick links

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 6.40pm
Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Leo Percovich is waiting to learn if his temporary reign as Middlesbrough manager is over after the 0-0 draw against Huddersfield, with Michael Carrick reportedly set to take charge.

Percovich has presided over five matches as interim boss since Chris Wilder was dismissed almost three weeks ago, with his latest game at the helm ending in a stalemate.

Carrick has been widely touted as Boro’s preferred choice of permanent boss, and a series of discussions have taken place between the former England midfielder and the hierarchy at the Riverside.

However, Carrick was not present at the stadium as his prospective employers failed to beat a Huddersfield side that are still anchored at the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Boro’s players will regroup at their Rockliffe Park training ground on Monday morning, with Percovich expecting to learn in the next 24 hours whether he will still be in charge.

He said: “I will just keep working. I will give the players a rest over the weekend, then we will get set for the Preston game.

“Let’s see what’s going on next. I am giving my service to the club, and we will keep going in the same way until things change.

“We (him and Boro chairman Steve Gibson) always talk. I am just waiting for when we regroup again, and then we will see if we are doing the next step. The players will come back in on Monday, and we have planned the week for how we will prepare for the Preston game.”

Whatever happens in terms of his own job prospects, Percovich feels he has guided Boro into a better position than the one he inherited in the immediate aftermath of Wilder’s departure.

His five games in charge have resulted in two wins, two defeats and a draw, with the Teessiders currently sitting in 21st position, one place outside the relegation zone.

Percovich said: “It is two-and-a-half weeks since I got this, and the games have been so quick. Every three days there has been a game.

“The most important thing is that we have provided some balance and some stability, and I think the team has found a little more since we came.

“We got a clean sheet today, and were very positive defending set-pieces – Huddersfield are one of the best teams in the league at scoring from set-pieces. We brought stability with this clean sheet.”

Huddersfield’s best moment came in the first half when Sorba Thomas’ corner hit the crossbar, and while the Terriers remain rooted to the foot of the table, their manager, Mark Fotheringham, feels they are making progress.

He said: “We looked really solid defensively, not only in the back four, but also in the midfield five and the striker as well.

“They all worked really hard, and we showed we could handle the pressure of going to tough away places like this stadium.

“It feels very satisfying to get that first away clean sheet, and the team is really starting to look like my team.

“I’ve not had a pre-season with this team, I inherited a squad, but the challenge really excited me because I knew how difficult it was going to be.

“I can’t fault the players. They’ve kept at it, and they keep working hard. Every day, they come in with a smile on their face, and they’re working really hard to get the club feeling good about itself again and to climb the table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Jamaica’s Ben Jones-Bishop (centre) celebrates with team-mates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has joined other parents on the sidelines (Owen Humphries/PA)
Family reunion helping Eddie Howe see grassroots passion for Newcastle
Skipper James Tavernier (left) apologises to Rangers fans after Livingston draw (Robert Perry/PA)
James Tavernier says sorry to Rangers fans who booed them after Livingston draw
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Eric Gay/AP)
World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes are in the balance (John Walton/PA)
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury
England’s players celebrate after beating France (Richard Sellers/PA)
England can win it – France coach tips hosts for World Cup glory
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented