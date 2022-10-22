Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he is the man to turn things around for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he is the man to turn things around for Rangers

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 7.00pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes he can turn things around (Robert Perry/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes he can turn things around (Robert Perry/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he can turn it around at Rangers after his side were booed off again following the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw with Livingston at Ibrox.

The Light Blues had incurred the wrath of their supporters after struggling to beat Championship side Dundee 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash in Govan on Wednesday night.

The Gers boss had demanded some style against Livi but it was more of the same stodge after striker Joel Nouble’s fourth-minute drive gave the well-drilled visitors the lead.

Livi substitute Morgan Boyes was sent off in the 78th minute after referee David Munro upgraded a yellow card to a red for a tackle on Gers substitute Alfredo Morelos following a VAR check before Rangers midfielder John Lundstram volleyed in an equaliser in the final seconds of normal time.

John Lundstram (left) grabbed a late equaliser
John Lundstram (left) grabbed a late equaliser (Robert Perry/PA)

There was to be no winner in seven minutes of added time, leaving Rangers four points behind league leaders Celtic and there were sustained boos from the Gers fans at the full-time whistle.

“I believe my players are still behind me and working hard to overcome this moment,” said under-pressure van Bronckhorst.

Addressing the fans’ disgruntlement he said: “I am trying my best.

“As a manager you have to stick with your beliefs, the way of playing and sometimes it is not going the right way.

“I understand that but for sure when you are not performing as a coach, as a team, and you are not getting results of course people will not buy into it.

“It is not (just) for me, it is for every coach in this profession.

“If it is not going well then eventually it is end of story, that’s for everyone but I think we can still turn it around.

“I have to believe we can play the way we can play but we have to put energy into it and all my energy goes into making sure we are ready for the next opponent.

“It is a difficult moment for us. We had only a one-goal margin against Dundee in Wednesday so we needed a good win today for three points but we haven’t had that and that is hard to take.

“We need to keep working hard. We are not playing the way we can as a team, the players not performing the way they and if you combine that and lose a goal really early the confidence goes really low and it affected it throughout the whole game.”

Rangers were booed off
Rangers were booed off (Robert Perry/PA)

Van Bronckhorst revealed 18-year-old centre-back Leon King came off at half-time feeling sick, with substitute Rabbi Matondo coming back off with a sore back.

It was VAR’s domestic debut at Ibrox and Livi boss David Martindale claimed the sending off was key to the West Lothian club falling short of winning at Ibrox for the first time but he had no complaints about the decision.

He said: “With 11 men I genuinely think we would have picked up three points today.

“But it is a red card all day. I thought that at the time. I thought we maybe got away with one. As soon as the ref went to the monitor I knew he was going off.

“I don’t think there was any malice in the tackle, coming into a high-intensity game it is just very hard to pick up the pace right away.

“He shouldn’t have gone to challenge for that one, he is a wee bit late but I have no complaints with the red card.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Jamaica’s Ben Jones-Bishop (centre) celebrates with team-mates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has joined other parents on the sidelines (Owen Humphries/PA)
Family reunion helping Eddie Howe see grassroots passion for Newcastle
Skipper James Tavernier (left) apologises to Rangers fans after Livingston draw (Robert Perry/PA)
James Tavernier says sorry to Rangers fans who booed them after Livingston draw
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Eric Gay/AP)
World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes are in the balance (John Walton/PA)
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury
England’s players celebrate after beating France (Richard Sellers/PA)
England can win it – France coach tips hosts for World Cup glory
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented