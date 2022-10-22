Introduction of VAR leads to eventful weekend of football in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Introduction of VAR leads to eventful weekend of football in Scotland

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 7.41pm
VAR made its mark at Tynecastle and elsewhere (Jane Barlow/PA)
VAR made its mark at Tynecastle and elsewhere (Jane Barlow/PA)

VAR made an early mark on the cinch Premiership as a number of incidents caused debate and contention on the first weekend of its use in Scottish domestic football.

After a relatively straightforward introduction during St Johnstone’s 2-1 win over Hibernian on Friday night, when all three goals were checked but no interventions made, the system came to the fore during Celtic’s 4-3 win over Hearts on Saturday lunchtime.

Hearts were awarded a penalty after referee Nick Walsh was advised to review a challenge by Cameron Carter-Vickers on Cammy Devlin on his pitchside monitor.

But Celtic were denied a spot-kick moments later for a handball claim against Michael Smith when video referee Steven McLean decided there had been no obvious error, much to the disbelief of Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou.

Nick Walsh checks his monitor
Referee Nick Walsh checks his monitor before awarding a penalty to Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts later saw a goal disallowed when McLean spotted encroachment from scorer Josh Ginnelly and Celtic players following Lawrence Shankland’s saved penalty, but the striker netted from the retaken spot-kick.

Postecoglou was unimpressed with the time it took to come to decisions.

“I don’t know, people will tell me it was entertaining standing about waiting for somebody to whisper something in somebody’s ear,” he said. “I can think of better forms of entertainment.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson agreed.

“There is a lot of ironing out to do,” he said. “Today we got the novelty of it and that kept everybody onside. But if we are going to have that in a month, three months to six months’ time, it’s going to become more of a hindrance than a help.”

There was further drama in the 3pm kick-offs.

Rangers v Livingston
A red card came eventually after Alfredo Morelos was fouled (Robert Perry/PA)

Livingston had substitute Morgan Boyes sent off in their 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox after his yellow card for a challenge on Alfredo Morelos was upgraded to a red by referee David Munro following a review on the monitor.

Livi boss David Martindale admitted it was a certain red card.

“I thought that at the time,” he added. “I thought we maybe got away with one. As soon as the ref went to the monitor I knew he was going off.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson disagreed with referee Grant Irvine’s decision to disallow Jonah Ayunga’s goal after he adjudged Keanu Baccus to have caught Aziz Behich with a flailing arm, following a consultation with the pitchside monitor.

After his side’s 2-1 win over Dundee United, Robinson said:  “It’s a fingernail, but it shows that there are still human decisions in this.

“The referees have the hardest job ever but it will certainly help them. It does slow down the game slightly but we will all have to get used to it.

“Everyone is doing it to the best of their ability, it will probably speed up a bit as everyone gets used to it.”

Aberdeen had VAR to thank for their opening goal in a 2-1 win at Motherwell. A flag was raised after Bojan Miovski’s early strike but VAR overruled the offside decision after a lengthy check.

However, Motherwell manager Steven Hammell questioned why a late penalty claim was not checked more closely by video official Andrew Dallas after referee Euan Anderson played on.

“We should have a penalty at the end,” he said. “It’s as blatant as you like. The fact that they have decided to blow the final whistle and dismiss it is worrying for us because it takes two or three minutes for them to make any other decision like that.

“With the angle we have got, Ricki Lamie is getting his shirt pulled from him as well as having a guy on his back, and then the Aberdeen player handles the ball out of Sean Goss’ path inside the 18-yard box but three yards in front of the referee.

“But then they don’t even look at it which is concerning, frustrating to say the least.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Jamaica’s Ben Jones-Bishop (centre) celebrates with team-mates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has joined other parents on the sidelines (Owen Humphries/PA)
Family reunion helping Eddie Howe see grassroots passion for Newcastle
Skipper James Tavernier (left) apologises to Rangers fans after Livingston draw (Robert Perry/PA)
James Tavernier says sorry to Rangers fans who booed them after Livingston draw
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Eric Gay/AP)
World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes are in the balance (John Walton/PA)
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury
England’s players celebrate after beating France (Richard Sellers/PA)
England can win it – France coach tips hosts for World Cup glory
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented