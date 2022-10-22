Torquay and Altrincham share points after eight-goal Plainmoor thriller By Press Association October 22 2022, 7.43pm Torquay were held 3-3 at Plainmoor (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dylan Crowe scored a last-gasp equaliser as rock-bottom Torquay secured a breathless 4-4 draw at home to Altrincham. The visitors went ahead after only six minutes when Ryan Colclough found Chris Conn-Clarke for a near-post finish. Marcus Dinanga should have doubled the lead after Alty were awarded a penalty but his effort was saved by Rhys Lovett. But Dinanga quickly made up for his miss when he fired home in the 27th minute. United pulled one back three minutes into the second half when Asa Hall headed home a Brett McGavin corner, and the 35-year-old slid home the equaliser with 20 minutes remaining. Eleven minutes later Torquay led through Tom Lapslie but Jordan Hulme promptly levelled for the visitors. The hosts went down to 10 men when Ross Marshall was shown a straight red card and Alty went back ahead through Jake Cooper, but in a dramatic ending Crowe fired home from the edge of the area. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat Family reunion helping Eddie Howe see grassroots passion for Newcastle James Tavernier says sorry to Rangers fans who booed them after Livingston draw Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury England can win it – France coach tips hosts for World Cup glory Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final Most Read 1 Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m 2 Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation 3 Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway 4 Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k 5 Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village 6 Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing 7 Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman 8 Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life 9 Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks… 10 Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market 6 More from The Courier Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to… Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss… James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after… Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by… Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first… Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely… RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom… Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee Editor's Picks Winter power cuts could stoke human catastrophe for elderly people warns Dundee pensioners group Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks back to look forward Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman 5 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – but where are they and how much do they cost? Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in 2022 Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 4 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 5 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 6 Work to begin at Dundee's historic Custom House as property taken off the market 7 NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 8 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 9 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 10 Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal