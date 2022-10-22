Torquay and Altrincham share points after eight-goal Plainmoor thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Crowe scored a last-gasp equaliser as rock-bottom Torquay secured a breathless 4-4 draw at home to Altrincham.

The visitors went ahead after only six minutes when Ryan Colclough found Chris Conn-Clarke for a near-post finish.

Marcus Dinanga should have doubled the lead after Alty were awarded a penalty but his effort was saved by Rhys Lovett.

But Dinanga quickly made up for his miss when he fired home in the 27th minute.

United pulled one back three minutes into the second half when Asa Hall headed home a Brett McGavin corner, and the 35-year-old slid home the equaliser with 20 minutes remaining.

Eleven minutes later Torquay led through Tom Lapslie but Jordan Hulme promptly levelled for the visitors.

The hosts went down to 10 men when Ross Marshall was shown a straight red card and Alty went back ahead through Jake Cooper, but in a dramatic ending Crowe fired home from the edge of the area.