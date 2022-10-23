Derek McInnes urges Daniel Armstrong to help Killie hit pre-World Cup target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes urges Daniel Armstrong to help Killie hit pre-World Cup target

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 10.02am
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes wants his side to push on after a five-game unbeaten run (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
Derek McInnes hailed the impressive form of match winner Daniel Armstrong after the winger scored the decisive goal against former club Ross County.

A constant threat throughout the afternoon at Rugby Park, Armstrong’s first-half strike proved to be the difference between the sides.

Three points also helped Killie put distance between themselves and County at the bottom of the table, capping off a stellar week which also saw them book a trip to Hampden Park in the Premier Sports Cup.

McInnes now wants Armstrong and the team as a whole to keep the good times coming until the World Cup begins.

“What a finish from Danny. It shows he’s in a real good place. What a difference-maker he’s been for us recently and long may that continue,” said McInnes.

“We’ve come through a big week really well. We should’ve won at St Mirren, got to a semi final and won a very important game.

“We’ve got a set target we want to get to before the World Cup. We want to be top of a mini-league we’ve spoken privately about.

“If we can do that and have a semi to look forward to when coming back, it will be a decent return. It’s five games unbeaten.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was also full of praise for one of his players as George Harmon returned from a seven-week lay-off to come into the side at left back.

He was somewhat thrust into the spot after Ben Purrington suffered a serious ankle injury last time out, but Mackay was delighted with how Harmon coped after being thrown in at the deep end.

“For my left back to come in and do that after being out for so long, and only training for four days, he was outstanding,” Mackay said.

“Not just his defending, it was his keeping of the ball and his link-up play with Edwards to get to the byline three or four times as well.

“By rights he should have been playing 45 minutes today, but the injury to Ben Purrington hasn’t helped that. We had to put George in, but he did so well.”

