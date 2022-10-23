Slaven Bilic says Watford have set their standards with win over Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic says Watford have set their standards with win over Luton

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 3.25pm
Slaven Bilic was delighted with Watford’s display (Steven Paston/PA)
Slaven Bilic was delighted with Watford’s display (Steven Paston/PA)

Slaven Bilic has urged Watford to maintain their standards after returning to winning ways with a 4-0 thrashing of near neighbours Luton.

The Hornets shrugged off a poor 3-0 defeat at Millwall in midweek to delight their supporters and move to within three points of the Championship play-off places.

First-half goals from Keinan Davis and William Troost-Ekong set the tone and the visitors’ doom was sealed when goalkeeper Ethan Horvath gifted Joao Pedro a third, with Ismaila Sarr completing the rout.

Substitute Gabriel Osho saw red late on for a dreadful challenge on Ken Sema to complete a dismal derby day experience for Luton and their fans.

“It was a derby game so not only a great three points but a great performance from start to finish,” said Watford boss Bilic.

“We should have scored more goals, collectively there was togetherness and second balls we didn’t match them, we beat them. The front guys were absolutely amazing, they destroyed them.

“I told the guys after the game that on the one hand I’m extremely proud and happy and chapeau and blah blah blah but on the other I am also angry. We can’t have days off – there are no free lunches in this league.

“This has to be our standard, our aim, so stick this game into your mind. But not only the goals, also what brought us into the position.”

Bilic praised playmaker Pedro for an impressive all-round performance.

“He was excellent,” he said. “For such a young kid to have that kind of ability and composure is great.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones revealed a sickness bug had ruined his preparations.

Captain Sonny Bradley started but had to come off at half-time, substitutes Luke Berry and Dan Potts were too ill to come on and midfielder Henri Lansbury was absent altogether.

“We never gave ourselves a chance,” he said. “They just caught us on a bad day. Congratulations to Watford and apologies to the fans as we didn’t want them to go through that.

“The first two goals we turned the ball over in our own half – we gifted them a goal after three minutes. It was really out of character for us.”

Luton remain ahead of Watford however, by a place and a point, and Jones was philosophical that a seven-match unbeaten run had come to an end.

“Let’s not lose perspective, we have been on a wonderful run,” he said.

“We are not in the worst position, it’s just that today hurts because of who they are and the manner. We will have to get it out of our system.”

Jones also exchanged words with some home supporters after the final whistle.

“I said ‘enjoy it’,” he revealed. “Watford fans haven’t had that many great days in the last year and a half. We will bounce back – I’m proud of what we have done.

“There was a young woman with kids around her using the worst kind of foul language but I think they would change positions with us in a heartbeat.”

Jones had little sympathy for Osho’s red-mist moment however.

“The game is dead – he doesn’t need to give the referee a decision,” he said. “To do that was stupid.”

