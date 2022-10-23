Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 7.03pm Updated: October 23 2022, 8.50pm
Nikita Parris headed Manchester United to victory at Leicester (Tim Markland/PA)
Nikita Parris’ deft header ensured Manchester United remain locked together with Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The 28-year-old glanced home Katie Zelem’s first-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory at lowly Leicester, although England international team-mate Mary Earps had to make two important second-half interventions to deny the hosts a way back into the game at the King Power Stadium.

United, however, sit in second place in the table by virtue of alphabetical order with they and the Gunners boasting identical records of 12 points, 11 goals for and none against after four games.

Jonas Eidevall’s side had Lia Walti and Frida Maanum to thank for their 2-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Walti volleyed the visitors into a 15th-minute lead and her side led 2-0 at the break through Maanum’s solo strike and a record-extending 10th successive clean sheet meant there was no way back for the Reds.

Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with the top two, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.

The much-changed champions endured a frustrating evening for long periods after seeing first-half penalty appeals for Victoria Williams’ challenge on Jessie Fleming waved away and Beth England’s 47th-minute strike ruled out for offside with Seagulls keeper Megan Walsh standing firm.

Chelsea’s Beth England opens the scoring at Brighton
Chelsea’s Beth England opens the scoring at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They finally got their noses in front when England tapped home after Niamh Charles’ 58th-minute shot had hit the underside of the crossbar, and substitute Pernille Harder made sure of the points with a second four minutes from time.

Striker Viviane Asseyi’s first-half double set West Ham on their way to a 3-2 home victory over Reading.

Iceland international Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the home side into a fourth-minute lead before Asseyi struck after 22 and then 29 minutes to give her side a commanding half-time advantage.

Charlie Wellings pulled one back for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining and their faint hopes received a further boost when substitute Sanne Troelsgaard converted an 82nd-minute penalty following Kate Longhurst’s foul on Rachel Rowe, although it all proved to no avail.

