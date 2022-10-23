5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 8.07pm Updated: October 23 2022, 8.33pm
Callum Wilson celebrates after Newcastle beat Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Callum Wilson celebrates after Newcastle beat Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle muscled their way into the Premier League’s top four as an eventful weekend drew to a close.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies won for the fourth time in five outings to climb into the Champions League places as Leicester, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all made significant moves in the developing battle at the other end of the table.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

Howe’s that?

Newcastle may just be on to something. The Magpies secured their fourth win in five games when they got the better of Tottenham on Sunday afternoon to climb into fourth place in the table. Unbeaten in seven games, they have lost only once all season and have conceded the fewest goals in the division, testament not only to their new-found spending power, but also the transformation they have undergone on the pitch under head coach Howe.

Xhaka all trades

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (right) and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka embrace at the 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (right) and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka embraced at the 1-1 draw at St Mary’s Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal rehabilitation has brought unexpected dividends. The Switzerland international looked to have no future in North London three years ago when he found himself angrily at odds with the club’s fans. He has since worked his way back into their affections with consistently-impressive performances and added an unexpected firepower to his game with three of his 17 goals for the club having come in his most recent seven games, two of them in the last two.

Are you watching, Gareth?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson gave England boss Gareth Southgate food for thought
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson gave England boss Gareth Southgate food for thought (John Walton/PA)

With less than a month to go before England open their World Cup campaign against Iran, two men who could force their way from the periphery into the midst of manager Gareth Southgate’s thoughts did their respective causes little harm. Dominic Calvert-Lewin marked his return from injury with the opening goal in Everton’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson produced a stunning finish to put his side ahead at Tottenham.

Stevie who?

There is such a thing as new manager bounce. Three days after Steven Gerrard was handed his cards following Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham, caretaker boss Aaron Danks, who took the bold decision to drop skipper captain John McGinn, presided over a 4-0 win against Brentford. A side which had tasted victory in just two of its previous 11 Premier League games this season surged into a 3-0 lead within 14 minutes to leave Gerrard wondering what might have been.

Ecstasy and agony

A day is a long time in football. Nottingham Forest were on cloud nine on Saturday afternoon after Taiwo Awoniyi fired them to a shock 1-0 victory over Liverpool, a result which suggested an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship was not a foregone conclusion after all. A little more than 24 hours later, they found themselves still propping up the rest of the table with neighbours Villa and Leicester also having secured priceless wins over Brentford and Wolves respectively to climb clear of the bottom three.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rory McIlroy held his nerve to climbed to the top of the world rankings by retaining his CJ Cup title in South Carolina (Stephen B. Morton/AP)
Rory McIlroy back on top of the world after claiming CJ Cup crown
Lewis Hamilton (right) finished behind Max Verstappen (left) at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Narrow defeat at US Grand Prix fills Lewis Hamilton with hope for future wins
Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up three others in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao (Joan Monfort/PA)
Ousmane Dembele inspires Barcelona to big win over Athletic Bilbao
Erling Haaland could rewrite the record books this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola tips Erling Haaland to break Premier League goalscoring record
Ryan Yates said Forest can beat anyone after their statement win over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
We can beat anyone – Ryan Yates says Forest can hold their own in…
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Max Verstappen sees off Lewis Hamilton to win thrilling United States Grand Prix
Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to ‘achieve special things’ after statement victory
Nikita Parris headed Manchester United to victory at Leicester (Tim Markland/PA)
Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race
Newcastle secured a statement victory at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham
Mark Wood stood out in England’s win over Afghanistan (PA)
England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to ‘get quicker and quicker’

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented