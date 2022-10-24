Michael Carrick takes on first managerial role as new Middlesbrough boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Carrick has returned to the club where he cut his teeth as a footballer, to launch his managerial career as Middlesbrough boss.

The Tyneside-born former Manchester United and England midfielder was on the books at Boro as a nine-year-old, although made his name at West Ham and Tottenham before a trophy-laden 12-year stay at Old Trafford which brought him five Premier League titles as well as Champions League and Europa League glory.

But having coached under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and briefly taken interim charge at United – the 41-year-old has taken on his first club and is eager to get started.

The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach 🤝 Welcome to #Boro, Michael! 🔴⚪️ #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 24, 2022

Carrick, who will work alongside first-team coach and former Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, said: “I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition.

“Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

“Growing up in the north-east myself, I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

“I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud. I can’t wait to get started.”

Michael Carrick (right) coached under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) at Manchester United (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Sky Bet Championship Boro, who have not specified the length of contract they have handed Carrick, turned to him after dispensing with the services of Chris Wilder earlier this month with the club lying inside the relegation zone.

They also spoke to former Watford and Forest Green boss Rob Edwards among a series of potential candidates, but chairman Steve Gibson revealed the former Wallsend Boys’ Club player proved “the perfect fit”.

Gibson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club.

“We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

Boro currently lie in 21st place in the table, only a point clear of the bottom three, after Saturday’s goalless home draw with Huddersfield, their fifth game under interim boss Leo Percovich, who will take up the post of head of player pathway and development under Carrick.