Sam Cosgrove hopes to make Plymouth return against his former club Shrewsbury By Press Association October 24 2022, 3.51pm Striker Sam Cosgrove is in a race to be fit for Plymouth (Jacques Feeney/PA) Plymouth striker Sam Cosgrove is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Shrewsbury. Cosgrove, on loan from Birmingham, missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers due to a calf strain and is in a race to be fit. Defender Dan Scarr remains unavailable as he completes a three-match ban following his dismissal in the recent home win against Accrington. Injured quartet James Bolton, Macaulay Gillesphey, Danny Mayor and Mickel Miller are still out. Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill will hand a late fitness test to defender Julien Dacosta. Dacosta, sidelined since the start of the month, has returned to full training and will be assessed on Monday. Cotterill has no new injury concerns after Saturday's home defeat to Charlton. Matthew Pennington stepped off the bench at the weekend after recovering from a groin problem, but striker Daniel Udoh and defender George Nurse (both knee) are still out. 