Barrow to check on Sam Foley ahead of Grimsby clash

Barrow will check on Sam Foley ahead of their clash with Grimsby.

Manager Pete Wild revealed that the midfielder had been struggling with a shoulder injury, but managed to appear 11 minutes from time against Gillingham at the weekend.

Josh Gordon could line-up after starting from the bench as well after Wild explained he thought the striker needed a break.

The Bluebirds are currently 11th in League Two.

Bryn Morris could feature for Grimsby in Cumbria.

The midfielder made his return from injury from the bench against Bradford at the weekend and managed 45 minutes.

Sean Scannell is edging closer to a return after rupturing his Achilles last season, but is still expected to be sidelined until mid-December.

Jordan Cropper is still out with injury.